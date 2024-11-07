Coast Guard responds to disabled catamaran approximately 265 miles off Bermuda

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City responded to a disabled 50-foot catamaran, the Serenity, which was taking on water Nov. 10, 2024, approximately 265 miles off the shores of Bermuda. The Coast Guard coordinated with the cruise ship Treasure, the closest ship to the vessel, who launched a life boat and rescued all four passengers aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City)