    Coast Guard responds to disabled catamaran approximately 265 miles off Bermuda

    BERMUDA

    11.10.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City responded to a disabled 50-foot catamaran, the Serenity, which was taking on water Nov. 10, 2024, approximately 265 miles off the shores of Bermuda. The Coast Guard coordinated with the cruise ship Treasure, the closest ship to the vessel, who launched a life boat and rescued all four passengers aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 21:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943337
    VIRIN: 241110-G-G0105-1001
    Filename: DOD_110676643
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: BM

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    Cruise Ship
    Air Station Elizabeth City
    Bermuda

