Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters on Klamath River near Wautec, Calif.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943335" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew rescues three boaters from their aground vessel on the Klamath River, near Wautec, California, November 9, 2024. The Coast Guard received the request for assistance after the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office was unable to reach the boat due to water depth and draft limitations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay)