    Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters on Klamath River near Wautec, Calif.

    WAUTEC, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew rescues three boaters from their aground vessel on the Klamath River, near Wautec, California, November 9, 2024. The Coast Guard received the request for assistance after the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office was unable to reach the boat due to water depth and draft limitations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 20:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943335
    VIRIN: 241109-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_110676628
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: WAUTEC, CALIFORNIA, US

    rescue
    Dolphin
    MH-65
    Humboldt bay
    Klamath River
    jetboat

