Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters on Klamath River near Wautec, Calif.

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew rescues three boaters from their aground vessel on the Klamath River, near Wautec, California, November 9, 2024. The Coast Guard received the request for assistance after the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office was unable to reach the boat due to water depth and draft limitations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay)
