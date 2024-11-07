On November 9th 2024 at The Museum of The American G.I. a bi yearly History in Motion display occurred. History in Motion is a static display of WW2 weaponry, tanks, and military history from the past present and future.
(Video by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Jenise Burnette)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2024 13:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943330
|VIRIN:
|241109-A-TA735-9801
|Filename:
|DOD_110676438
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Museum of The American GI History In Motion, by SGT Jenise Burnette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.