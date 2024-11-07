Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veteran's Day Weekend at the Museum of the American G.I.

    COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Stephen Mynatt, Special Warfare Development, 344th Recruiting Squadron talks about Veteran's Day at the Museum of the American G.I. on Nov. 9th, 2024, College Station, TX. Mynatt is a volunteer and drives the museum's tanks and ensures weapons safety for fellow volunteers and museumgoers.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 13:24
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, US

