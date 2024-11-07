San Diego Wave FC visit the USS Germantown (LSD 42) for Fleet Week San Diego

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of San Diego Wave FC learn how to don firefighting equipment aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during Fleet Week San Diego in San Diego, Nov. 9, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)