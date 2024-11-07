Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Diego Wave FC visits the USS Germantown (LSD 42) for Fleet Week San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Miller 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Members of San Diego Wave FC tour amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during Fleet Week San Diego in San Diego, Nov. 9, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 17:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943319
    VIRIN: 241109-N-VA505-1001
    Filename: DOD_110676134
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Diego Wave FC visits the USS Germantown (LSD 42) for Fleet Week San Diego, by PO3 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ship Tour
    USS Germantown
    FWSD
    San Diego Wave FC
    FWSD2024
    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

