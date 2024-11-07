Members of San Diego Wave FC tour amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during Fleet Week San Diego in San Diego, Nov. 9, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2024 17:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943319
|VIRIN:
|241109-N-VA505-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110676134
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, San Diego Wave FC visits the USS Germantown (LSD 42) for Fleet Week San Diego, by PO3 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.