Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 ASG-KU Happy Holidays Greeting with Col. Restrepo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    11.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Walter Talens 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Area Support Group-Kuwait Commander, COL Luzhilda P. Restrepo, ASG-KU Deputy Commander Mr. S.C. Ebell, and their command staff, wish family and friends a happy holiday at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on November 6, 2024. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Walter Talens, U.S. Army)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 16:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 943301
    VIRIN: 241109-A-GT718-1001
    Filename: DOD_110675933
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
    Hometown: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 ASG-KU Happy Holidays Greeting with Col. Restrepo, by SFC Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramadan
    Christmas
    Holiday Season
    happy holiday
    Hanukkah

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download