    KAMANDAG 8: No Better Friend

    PALAWAN PROVINCE, PHILIPPINES

    11.09.2024

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit train alongside Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade during exercise KAMANDAG 8 in Palawan Province, Philippines, Oct. 12-22, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agoostini)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 03:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943288
    VIRIN: 241023-M-AS577-1001
    Filename: DOD_110675729
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: PALAWAN PROVINCE, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAMANDAG 8: No Better Friend, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    PMC
    IndoPacific
    15thMEU
    KAMANDAG
    KAMANDAG 8

