U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit train alongside Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade during exercise KAMANDAG 8 in Palawan Province, Philippines, Oct. 12-22, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agoostini)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2024 03:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943288
|VIRIN:
|241023-M-AS577-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110675729
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|PALAWAN PROVINCE, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KAMANDAG 8: No Better Friend, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.