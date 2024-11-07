Incoming U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Gen Ronald P. Clark, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony November 8, 2024. The Change of command ceremony marks the formal transfer of leadership responsibilities, ensuring continuity and operational readiness within the military command structure.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2024 02:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943284
|VIRIN:
|241108-A-PE084-1003
|PIN:
|3
|Filename:
|DOD_110675701
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Incoming U.S. Army Pacific Gen. Ronald P. Clark, Delivers Remarks during the Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.