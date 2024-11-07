Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incoming U.S. Army Pacific Gen. Ronald P. Clark, Delivers Remarks during the Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Incoming U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Gen Ronald P. Clark, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony November 8, 2024. The Change of command ceremony marks the formal transfer of leadership responsibilities, ensuring continuity and operational readiness within the military command structure.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 02:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943284
    VIRIN: 241108-A-PE084-1003
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_110675701
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incoming U.S. Army Pacific Gen. Ronald P. Clark, Delivers Remarks during the Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download