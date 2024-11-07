Admiral Samuel Paparo, the U.S. Indo-Pacific commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony on November 8, 2024. The ceremony marks the formal transfer of leadership responsibilities, ensuring continuity and operational readiness within the military command structure.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2024 02:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943282
|VIRIN:
|241108-A-PE084-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110675699
|Length:
|00:12:02
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Admiral Samuel Paparo Delivers Remarks During A Change of Command., by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.