    Locks and Dam 3 / Dam Demolition Time-Lapse - USACE Pittsburgh District

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Stacey G. Wyzykowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    A time-lapse, viewed from downstream on the riverside chamber wall, of the fixed-crest dam removal at Locks and Dam 3 on the Monongahela River in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, from July through early September 2024.

    Demolition of the dam restored a continuous pool of riverway stretching thirty miles from Charleroi to Braddock, Pennsylvania, extending the open navigation channel on the Lower Monongahela River.

    The Pittsburgh District will move onto the next phase of removing the lock walls in 2025, with work expected to last until 2027, bringing the over 100-year-old story of one of the oldest functioning locks and dam in the nation to a close.

    Runtime: 6 Minutes

    For more information, please visit:
    https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District imagery captured by Stacey Wyzykowski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 23:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943269
    VIRIN: 240904-A-GE626-1001
    Filename: DOD_110675639
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Elizabeth
    Pittsburgh District
    Monongahela River
    Locks and Dam 3

