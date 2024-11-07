Locks and Dam 3 / Dam Demolition Time-Lapse - USACE Pittsburgh District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A time-lapse, viewed from downstream on the riverside chamber wall, of the fixed-crest dam removal at Locks and Dam 3 on the Monongahela River in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, from July through early September 2024.



Demolition of the dam restored a continuous pool of riverway stretching thirty miles from Charleroi to Braddock, Pennsylvania, extending the open navigation channel on the Lower Monongahela River.



The Pittsburgh District will move onto the next phase of removing the lock walls in 2025, with work expected to last until 2027, bringing the over 100-year-old story of one of the oldest functioning locks and dam in the nation to a close.



Runtime: 6 Minutes



For more information, please visit:

https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District imagery captured by Stacey Wyzykowski)