    2024 Holloman Ace of Races Marathon is One Month Away

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    The 2024 Holloman Ace of Races Marathon is one month away, open to the public scheduled to begin at the Domenici Fitness Center at 8 a.m. on December 7, 2024. Available event options include a 26.2-mile marathon, a half marathon, a 5K and a 1-mile kids' run. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 19:08
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Alamogordo
    49th Force Support Squadron
    Ace of Races
    Holloman marathon

