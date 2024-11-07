The 2024 Holloman Ace of Races Marathon is one month away, open to the public scheduled to begin at the Domenici Fitness Center at 8 a.m. on December 7, 2024. Available event options include a 26.2-mile marathon, a half marathon, a 5K and a 1-mile kids' run. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 19:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943268
|VIRIN:
|241107-F-OP366-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110675498
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Holloman Ace of Races Marathon is One Month Away, by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.