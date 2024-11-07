Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raines assumes role as National Guard's top enlisted leader

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, the 30th chief of the National Guard Bureau, hosts the change of responsibility ceremony for the senior enlisted advisor to the chief, NGB, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 8, 2024. During the ceremony, incoming SEA John T. Raines, assumed the duties and responsibilities as the seventh senior enlisted advisor to the chief and the first Army leader to wear the distinctive rank insignia of the SEA. Raines will represent more than 430,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen as the senior most enlisted voice. He will serve as the CNGB’s principal military advisor on all enlisted matters affecting training, utilization, the health of the force, and enlisted professional development. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943267
    VIRIN: 241108-Z-IC909-9027
    Filename: DOD_110675467
    Length: 00:09:40
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raines assumes role as National Guard's top enlisted leader, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Daniel Hokanson
    Steven Nordhaus
    SEA Whitehead
    John Raines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download