Raines assumes role as National Guard's top enlisted leader

Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, the 30th chief of the National Guard Bureau, hosts the change of responsibility ceremony for the senior enlisted advisor to the chief, NGB, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 8, 2024. During the ceremony, incoming SEA John T. Raines, assumed the duties and responsibilities as the seventh senior enlisted advisor to the chief and the first Army leader to wear the distinctive rank insignia of the SEA. Raines will represent more than 430,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen as the senior most enlisted voice. He will serve as the CNGB’s principal military advisor on all enlisted matters affecting training, utilization, the health of the force, and enlisted professional development. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)