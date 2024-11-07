Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Niewohner Assumes Command of Kansas City District

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Andres Guzman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Col. Travis J. Rayfield relinquishes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District to Col. Andrew T. Niewohner during a ceremony hosted by Brig. Gen. William C. Hannan Jr., commander of the Northwestern Division, on July 25, 2024, at the National World War I Museum and Memorial Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

    This work, Col. Niewohner Assumes Command of Kansas City District, by Andres Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

