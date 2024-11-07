Col. Niewohner Assumes Command of Kansas City District

Col. Travis J. Rayfield relinquishes command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District to Col. Andrew T. Niewohner during a ceremony hosted by Brig. Gen. William C. Hannan Jr., commander of the Northwestern Division, on July 25, 2024, at the National World War I Museum and Memorial Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
|07.25.2024
|11.08.2024 16:32
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:45:46
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
