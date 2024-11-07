NMCSD Celebrates the Gatekeepers of Quality Patient Care During National Medical Staff Services Awareness Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN DIEGO (Nov. 8, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) proudly celebrates National Medical Staff Services Awareness Week, honoring the invaluable contributions of our medical staff professionals who work tirelessly to uphold the highest standards of quality and safety in patient care, Nov. 3-9. "These dedicated individuals are the gatekeepers of quality patient care, ensuring every provider at NMCSD is fully qualified and equipped to deliver exceptional care to our beneficiaries," said Cmdr. Angela Viers, Chief Medical Officer and Staff Neurosurgeon at NMCSD. National Medical Staff Services Awareness Week provides an opportunity to recognize these professionals for their vital role in the healthcare system. Their diligence and attention to detail are fundamental to creating a trusted medical environment, enhancing both patient and provider confidence in the quality of care at NMCSD. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members for deployment, deliver comprehensive health services, and advance military medicine through education, training, and research. Employing over 5,000 personnel across Southern California, NMCSD is committed to delivering world-class patient care while upholding the highest standards of healthcare excellence.