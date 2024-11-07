Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCSD Celebrates the Gatekeepers of Quality Patient Care During National Medical Staff Services Awareness Week

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 8, 2024) Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) proudly celebrates National Medical Staff Services Awareness Week, honoring the invaluable contributions of our medical staff professionals who work tirelessly to uphold the highest standards of quality and safety in patient care, Nov. 3-9. "These dedicated individuals are the gatekeepers of quality patient care, ensuring every provider at NMCSD is fully qualified and equipped to deliver exceptional care to our beneficiaries," said Cmdr. Angela Viers, Chief Medical Officer and Staff Neurosurgeon at NMCSD. National Medical Staff Services Awareness Week provides an opportunity to recognize these professionals for their vital role in the healthcare system. Their diligence and attention to detail are fundamental to creating a trusted medical environment, enhancing both patient and provider confidence in the quality of care at NMCSD. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members for deployment, deliver comprehensive health services, and advance military medicine through education, training, and research. Employing over 5,000 personnel across Southern California, NMCSD is committed to delivering world-class patient care while upholding the highest standards of healthcare excellence.

    NMCSD
    National Medical Staff Services Awareness Week
    Quality Patient Care

