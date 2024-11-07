Kansas City District Hosts Flood Fight Training with Local Partners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Employees from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, conduct flood fight training with local partners at the Gasconade River Office in Napoleon, Mo. on May 8, 2024. The training underscores the importance of preparedness and highlights the strength of federal and local partnerships in building resilient communities.