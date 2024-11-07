Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kansas City District Hosts Flood Fight Training with Local Partners

    NAPOLEON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Video by Andres Guzman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Employees from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, conduct flood fight training with local partners at the Gasconade River Office in Napoleon, Mo. on May 8, 2024. The training underscores the importance of preparedness and highlights the strength of federal and local partnerships in building resilient communities.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 16:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 943260
    VIRIN: 240508-A-TN288-9078
    Filename: DOD_110675369
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: NAPOLEON, MISSOURI, US

    USACE
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

