    Happy 249th Birthday, Marines!

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Landon Lingle and Lance Cpl. Michail Stankosky

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Join us in commemorating 249 years of excellence as we reflect on the remarkable history and the brave men and women who have served as the backbone of our nation's defense. Cheers to the Marines, past and present, for their dedication, sacrifice, and unyielding spirit! Oorah!

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpls. Landon Lingle and Michail Stankosky)

    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

