Happy 249th Birthday, Marines!
Join us in commemorating 249 years of excellence as we reflect on the remarkable history and the brave men and women who have served as the backbone of our nation's defense. Cheers to the Marines, past and present, for their dedication, sacrifice, and unyielding spirit! Oorah!
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpls. Landon Lingle and Michail Stankosky)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 15:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943258
|VIRIN:
|241104-M-RT718-7318
|Filename:
|DOD_110675321
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
