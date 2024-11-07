video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Happy 249th Birthday, Marines!



Join us in commemorating 249 years of excellence as we reflect on the remarkable history and the brave men and women who have served as the backbone of our nation's defense. Cheers to the Marines, past and present, for their dedication, sacrifice, and unyielding spirit! Oorah!



(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpls. Landon Lingle and Michail Stankosky)