Navy Special Operations Memorial Dedication Ceremony

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2 held a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed Navy Special Operations Memorial at EODGRU 2 on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Nov. 7, 2024. The Navy Special Operations Memorial was dedicated by the NSO Foundation, the Navy EOD Association, and EODGRU 2 to honor fallen EOD operators and Navy Divers who died in the line of duty while serving our country. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)