Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Special Operations Memorial Dedication Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins   

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2 held a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed Navy Special Operations Memorial at EODGRU 2 on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Nov. 7, 2024. The Navy Special Operations Memorial was dedicated by the NSO Foundation, the Navy EOD Association, and EODGRU 2 to honor fallen EOD operators and Navy Divers who died in the line of duty while serving our country. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943236
    VIRIN: 241108-N-TL968-3001
    Filename: DOD_110675179
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Special Operations Memorial Dedication Ceremony, by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Ceremony
    Navy Divers
    eod
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group TWO
    U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians (EOD)
    Navy Special Operations Foundation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download