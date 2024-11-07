VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2 held a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed Navy Special Operations Memorial at EODGRU 2 on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Nov. 7, 2024. The Navy Special Operations Memorial was dedicated by the NSO Foundation, the Navy EOD Association, and EODGRU 2 to honor fallen EOD operators and Navy Divers who died in the line of duty while serving our country. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 17:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943236
|VIRIN:
|241108-N-TL968-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110675179
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Special Operations Memorial Dedication Ceremony, by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.