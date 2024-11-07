Deputy Defense Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks celebrates Military Libraries Week and military libraries and librarians' contributions to service members and their families.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 14:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943232
|VIRIN:
|241108-D-AR128-6083
|Filename:
|DOD_110675135
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Libraries Week, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.