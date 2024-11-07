1st Armored Division Torch Week 2024 - BROLL II

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division participate in a division run to kick off Torch Week at Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 4, 2024. Torch Week is an annual commemoration of the legacy of the 1st Armored Division, honoring the past and present Iron Soldiers of America’s Tank Division while promoting unit cohesion and enhancing esprit de corps across the division through tactical, technical, and sports competitions. (U.S. Army video)