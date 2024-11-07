1st Armored Division Torch Week 2024 - BROLL II

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division participate in a division run to kick off Torch Week at Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 4, 2024. Torch Week is an annual commemoration of the legacy of the 1st Armored Division, honoring the past and present Iron Soldiers of America’s Tank Division while promoting unit cohesion and enhancing esprit de corps across the division through tactical, technical, and sports competitions. (U.S. Army video)
