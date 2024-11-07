Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Division Torch Week 2024 - BROLL II

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division participate in a division run to kick off Torch Week at Fort Bliss, Texas, Nov. 4, 2024. Torch Week is an annual commemoration of the legacy of the 1st Armored Division, honoring the past and present Iron Soldiers of America’s Tank Division while promoting unit cohesion and enhancing esprit de corps across the division through tactical, technical, and sports competitions. (U.S. Army video)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 14:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943231
    VIRIN: 241107-A-IU537-1002
    Filename: DOD_110675130
    Length: 00:09:38
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Fort Bliss
    1AD
    Esprit De Corps
    Torch Week
    torchweek
    torch week 2024

