Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard honors Veterans Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    Today, the National Guard honors the brave men and women who have answered the call to serve. Thank you for your courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to our nation. This Veterans Day, and every day, we salute you. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 13:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943229
    VIRIN: 241108-Z-IC909-6997
    Filename: DOD_110675104
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    NGB
    Veterans Day
    ANG
    ARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download