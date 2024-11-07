National Guard honors Veterans Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today, the National Guard honors the brave men and women who have answered the call to serve. Thank you for your courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to our nation. This Veterans Day, and every day, we salute you. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)