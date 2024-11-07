Veterans Day Message by NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer, Capt. Omarr Tobias

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943225" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This Veterans Day, we recognize and honor those who defended our national interests and values, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice. In his message to celebrate the observance, NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer, Capt. Omarr Tobias also acknowledged the crucial role of military families and civilians who enable our service members to fulfill their missions. #navfacwashington #VeteransDay2024 #usnavy