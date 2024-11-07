This Veterans Day, we recognize and honor those who defended our national interests and values, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice. In his message to celebrate the observance, NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer, Capt. Omarr Tobias also acknowledged the crucial role of military families and civilians who enable our service members to fulfill their missions. #navfacwashington #VeteransDay2024 #usnavy
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 12:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943225
|VIRIN:
|241108-N-AE927-3623
|Filename:
|DOD_110674953
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans Day Message by NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer, Capt. Omarr Tobias, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.