    Jacksonville District commander extends Veterans Day Greeting

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Michelle Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Col. Brandon Bowman, Jacksonville District Commander takes a few minutes to thank and honor those Marines, Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen, who have served this nation in war and peace and are currently employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to them for your selflessness and recognize the sacrifices you have made as members of the United States Armed Forces. (USACE video by Michelle Roberts)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 11:57
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    USACE
    Veterans Day
    Veterans
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

