Jacksonville District commander extends Veterans Day Greeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943220" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Brandon Bowman, Jacksonville District Commander takes a few minutes to thank and honor those Marines, Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen, who have served this nation in war and peace and are currently employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to them for your selflessness and recognize the sacrifices you have made as members of the United States Armed Forces. (USACE video by Michelle Roberts)