EV chargers available for subscribers in Bliss housing areas - It's Better at Bliss

Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss Garrison commander, is back with yet another reason why “It’s Better at Bliss.”



This year, Bliss privatized housing partner Balfour Beatty will offer military housing residents Level II EV chargers for vehicles via subscription. Balfour Beatty manages almost 4,500 homes in 17 neighborhoods at Bliss and approximately 43,000 homes across the DOD.