    EV chargers available for subscribers in Bliss housing areas - It's Better at Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss Garrison commander, is back with yet another reason why “It’s Better at Bliss.”

    This year, Bliss privatized housing partner Balfour Beatty will offer military housing residents Level II EV chargers for vehicles via subscription. Balfour Beatty manages almost 4,500 homes in 17 neighborhoods at Bliss and approximately 43,000 homes across the DOD.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 11:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 943219
    VIRIN: 241106-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 241106
    Filename: DOD_110674862
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    This work, EV chargers available for subscribers in Bliss housing areas - It's Better at Bliss, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso
    IMCOM
    AMC

