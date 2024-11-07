Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Bureau Chief Hosts Senior Enlisted Advisors Change of Responsibility

    11.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus presides as Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines assumes responsibility as senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Nov. 8, 2024. Raines succeeds SEACNGB Tony L. Whitehead who has served in the position since August 2020. Whitehead’s retirement precedes the event.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 11:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 943217
    Filename: DOD_110674859
    Length: 01:16:52
    Location: US

