National Guard Bureau Chief Hosts Senior Enlisted Advisors Change of Responsibility

Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus presides as Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines assumes responsibility as senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Nov. 8, 2024. Raines succeeds SEACNGB Tony L. Whitehead who has served in the position since August 2020. Whitehead’s retirement precedes the event.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 11:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|943217
|Filename:
|DOD_110674859
|Length:
|01:16:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
