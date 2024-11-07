National Guard Bureau Chief Hosts Senior Enlisted Advisors Change of Responsibility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus presides as Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines assumes responsibility as senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Nov. 8, 2024. Raines succeeds SEACNGB Tony L. Whitehead who has served in the position since August 2020. Whitehead’s retirement precedes the event.