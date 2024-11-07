Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Base Quantico: Cake Cutting Ceremony

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Keahi Sooman-Stanton 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. service members, family, and friends participate in the 249th Marine Corps Birthday cake cutting ceremony held at Lejeune Field, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 7, 2024. The annual celebration is a long-standing tradition which honors the establishment of the United States Marine Corps on Nov 10, 1775 and honors the service and sacrifice of all Marines, past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 13:18
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Marines
    Quantico
    Base Commander
    Lejeune Hall
    Lejeune Field
    MBCQ

