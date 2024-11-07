U.S. service members, family, and friends participate in the 249th Marine Corps Birthday cake cutting ceremony held at Lejeune Field, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 7, 2024. The annual celebration is a long-standing tradition which honors the establishment of the United States Marine Corps on Nov 10, 1775 and honors the service and sacrifice of all Marines, past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 13:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943214
|VIRIN:
|241107-M-SY821-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110674808
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico: Cake Cutting Ceremony, by Cpl Keahi Sooman-Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.