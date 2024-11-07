Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fires Artillery Squadron Battery Certification

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Fires Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, fire an M777 howitzer during a battery certification at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 10:03
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

