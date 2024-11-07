U.S. Soldiers assigned to Fires Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, fire an M777 howitzer during a battery certification at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 10:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943209
|VIRIN:
|241018-A-XB890-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_110674619
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fires Artillery Squadron Battery Certification, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
