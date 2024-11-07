Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Phoenix Express 24 Opening Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    11.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz and Senior Airman Karla Parra

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and Tunisian naval forces officially kicked off Phoenix Express 24 in La Goulette, Tunisia, Nov. 5, 2024. Phoenix Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and facilitated by U.S. 6th Fleet, is designed to improve regional cooperation, increase maritime domain awareness, information sharing practices and operational capabilities to achieve safety and security in the Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 13:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 943208
    VIRIN: 241105-A-AY818-1001
    Filename: DOD_110674613
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TUNIS, TN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Express 24 Opening Ceremony, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz and SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PhoenixExpress
    PartnershipMatter
    NavyPartnership
    PhoenixExpress24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download