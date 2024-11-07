U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and Tunisian naval forces officially kicked off Phoenix Express 24 in La Goulette, Tunisia, Nov. 5, 2024. Phoenix Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and facilitated by U.S. 6th Fleet, is designed to improve regional cooperation, increase maritime domain awareness, information sharing practices and operational capabilities to achieve safety and security in the Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 13:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|943208
|VIRIN:
|241105-A-AY818-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110674613
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TUNIS, TN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Phoenix Express 24 Opening Ceremony, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz and SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.