Phoenix Express 24 Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943208" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and Tunisian naval forces officially kicked off Phoenix Express 24 in La Goulette, Tunisia, Nov. 5, 2024. Phoenix Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and facilitated by U.S. 6th Fleet, is designed to improve regional cooperation, increase maritime domain awareness, information sharing practices and operational capabilities to achieve safety and security in the Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz)