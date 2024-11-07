Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Quantico 24 Hour-Relay Run (B-roll Package)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Keahi Sooman-Stanton 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Base Quantico participate in a 24-hour relay run honoring the Marine Corps' 249th birthday at Butler Stadium, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 6-7, 2024. The 24-hour run is an event in which units among the installation run 249 miles in honor of the 249th Birthday of the Marine Corps (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 09:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943205
    VIRIN: 241107-M-SY821-1001
    Filename: DOD_110674452
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quantico 24 Hour-Relay Run (B-roll Package), by Cpl Keahi Sooman-Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    relay
    Quantico
    relay run
    MCBQ
    249th Marine Corps Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download