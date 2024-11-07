Quantico 24 Hour-Relay Run (B-roll Package)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Base Quantico participate in a 24-hour relay run honoring the Marine Corps' 249th birthday at Butler Stadium, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 6-7, 2024. The 24-hour run is an event in which units among the installation run 249 miles in honor of the 249th Birthday of the Marine Corps (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)