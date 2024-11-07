U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Base Quantico participate in a 24-hour relay run honoring the Marine Corps' 249th birthday at Butler Stadium, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 6-7, 2024. The 24-hour run is an event in which units among the installation run 249 miles in honor of the 249th Birthday of the Marine Corps (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 09:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943205
|VIRIN:
|241107-M-SY821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110674452
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Quantico 24 Hour-Relay Run (B-roll Package), by Cpl Keahi Sooman-Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.