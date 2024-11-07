Transfer of Knowledge: CARAT Malaysia 2024

Service members with the Royal Malaysian Armed Forces, along with U.S. Marines attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, and U.S. Navy Sailors with Destroyer Squadron 7 conduct Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2024 at Lumut Naval Base, Lumut, Malaysia Oct. 31 - Nov. 5, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 highlights the 30th anniversary of CARAT among allies and partners as a way to demonstrate long-term commitment to strengthened relationships throughout South and Southeast Asia and to highlight U.S. commitment to key Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) partners to reinforce ASEAN Centrality. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 10:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943203
|VIRIN:
|241108-M-LB897-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110674449
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|LUMUT, MY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
