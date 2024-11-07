Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transfer of Knowledge: CARAT Malaysia 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LUMUT, MALAYSIA

    11.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Tyler Wilson 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Service members with the Royal Malaysian Armed Forces, along with U.S. Marines attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, and U.S. Navy Sailors with Destroyer Squadron 7 conduct Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2024 at Lumut Naval Base, Lumut, Malaysia Oct. 31 - Nov. 5, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 highlights the 30th anniversary of CARAT among allies and partners as a way to demonstrate long-term commitment to strengthened relationships throughout South and Southeast Asia and to highlight U.S. commitment to key Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) partners to reinforce ASEAN Centrality. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 10:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943203
    VIRIN: 241108-M-LB897-1002
    Filename: DOD_110674449
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: LUMUT, MY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transfer of Knowledge: CARAT Malaysia 2024, by Cpl Tyler Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Malaysia
    PMC
    IndoPacific
    MRFSEA
    CARATMalaysia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download