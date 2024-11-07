Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    249th Marine Corps Birthday Short

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    On November 10, 2024, U.S. Marines around the globe will celebrate 249 years of success on the battlefield and a legacy defined by honor, courage and commitment. This short reel highlights some of the dedicated Marines and incredible moments from across the corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 10:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943199
    VIRIN: 241108-M-VM953-3029
    Filename: DOD_110674395
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249th Marine Corps Birthday Short, by LCpl Catherine Schei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    249
    Semper Fi
    Birthday Reel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download