On November 10, 2024, U.S. Marines around the globe will celebrate 249 years of success on the battlefield and a legacy defined by honor, courage and commitment. This short reel highlights some of the dedicated Marines and incredible moments from across the corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei)
|11.08.2024
|11.08.2024 10:26
|Package
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
This work, 249th Marine Corps Birthday Short, by LCpl Catherine Schei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
