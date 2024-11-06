B-Roll package of Fleet Week San Diego 2924 at Broadway Pier. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 03:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943177
|VIRIN:
|241108-N-EY279-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110673963
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fleet Week San Diego 2024 Broadway Pier Student STEM Day, by PO3 Emmanuel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
