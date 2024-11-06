Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week San Diego 2024 Broadway Pier Student STEM Day

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emmanuel Mathews 

    Navy Region Southwest

    B-Roll package of Fleet Week San Diego 2924 at Broadway Pier. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 03:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943177
    VIRIN: 241108-N-EY279-2001
    Filename: DOD_110673963
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week San Diego 2024 Broadway Pier Student STEM Day, by PO3 Emmanuel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FWSD2024

