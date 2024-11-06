Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB New Parent Program

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Teneika McKoy from the Military Family Readiness Center, explains the Bundles for Babies program during a new parent brief at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 7, 2024. The New Parent Program at Dover AFB offers information and resources from multiple on and off-base agencies that aid in educating new parents. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 19:37
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Medical Group
    New Parents
    MFRC

