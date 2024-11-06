Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safety Stand down

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicole Taylor 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    The 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade hosts a safety stand down training at the Sustainment Bistro on May 8, 2024 on Schofield Barracks, HI.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 17:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 943137
    VIRIN: 240508-A-WL612-4637
    Filename: DOD_110673603
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety Stand down, by SGT Nicole Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download