Military Personnel Exchange Program Exchange Officer B-Roll

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES 10.04.2024 Courtesy Video Space Forces Space

Capt. Andre Woerner, 18th Space Defense Squadron, views monitors and interacts with digital interfaces on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024. Woerner is assigned to the 18 SDS as an exchange officer in the Military Personnel Exchange Program. Exchange officers are embedded in host nation organizations, and host nation service members are stationed in the U.S. to foster mutual learning and collaboration. MPEP aims to increase interoperability and build strategic partnerships between mission partners and allies, especially with NATO partners and allies. MPEP enhances U.S. national security by cultivating relationships and supporting global operations of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.