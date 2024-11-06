Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    live fire training

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicole Taylor 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    The 65th brigade Engineer Battalion conducts squad live fire training on May 23, 2024 on Schofield Barracks, HI.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 17:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 943131
    VIRIN: 240523-A-WL612-2284
    Filename: DOD_110673564
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, live fire training, by SGT Nicole Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    training

