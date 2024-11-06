The 65th brigade Engineer Battalion conducts squad live fire training on May 23, 2024 on Schofield Barracks, HI.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 17:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|943131
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-WL612-2284
|Filename:
|DOD_110673564
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
