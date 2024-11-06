Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Commercial Operations Cell B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Space Forces Space

    A member of the Joint Commercial Operations views monitors and interacts with digital interfaces at the JCO cell on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024. JCO is a named activity under U.S. Space Forces – Space’s Commercial Integration Office, which solicits relevant non-classified data from commercial companies to better enable real-time space situational awareness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943130
    VIRIN: 241004-X-OF297-2002
    Filename: DOD_110673563
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Commercial Operations Cell B-Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    S4S

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download