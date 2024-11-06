Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Junlge

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicole Taylor 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Leaders discuss why Jungle School is an important training during a Jungle School graduation on June 14, 2024 on Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, HI.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 17:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 943128
    VIRIN: 240614-A-WL612-3409
    Filename: DOD_110673473
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Junlge, by SGT Nicole Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    jungle

