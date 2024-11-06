Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commander helps honor Gold Star Families

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Raw B-roll from dedication of Arizona's first Gold Star Memorial By-Way Marker at Yuma's Foothills Community Park on November 7, 2024.

    Keynote remarks from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commander Col. John Nelson begin at 2:25.

    Full story about the event at: https://dvidshub.net/r/elptbm

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 17:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943126
    VIRIN: 241107-A-IK096-9735
    Filename: DOD_110673434
    Length: 00:05:49
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

