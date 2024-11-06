Raw B-roll from dedication of Arizona's first Gold Star Memorial By-Way Marker at Yuma's Foothills Community Park on November 7, 2024.
Keynote remarks from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commander Col. John Nelson begin at 2:25.
Full story about the event at: https://dvidshub.net/r/elptbm
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 17:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943126
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-IK096-9735
|Filename:
|DOD_110673434
|Length:
|00:05:49
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commander helps honor Gold Star Families, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
