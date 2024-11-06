Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE Best Medic Challenge Awards Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    The Awards Ceremony for the MEDCoE Best Medic Challenge. The top team will go on to compete in the Army’s CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 16:45
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 943124
    Filename: DOD_110673285
    Length: 00:43:17
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoE Best Medic Challenge Awards Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDCoE
    Best Medic Challenge

