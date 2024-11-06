Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPL Scott patching ceremony interview

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicole Taylor 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Leaders from the 25th DSB welcome their newest Soldier on October 21, 2024 at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, HI during the 25ID Patching Ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 16:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 943119
    VIRIN: 241021-A-WL612-8947
    Filename: DOD_110673183
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPL Scott patching ceremony interview, by SGT Nicole Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    patching ceremony

