    Patching Ceremony

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicole Taylor 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Key leaders from the 25th DSB welcome their newest Soldiers to the DSB team on November 4, 2024 on Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, HI.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 16:10
    Location: HAWAII, US

    patching ceremony 25ID

