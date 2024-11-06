B-Roll of approximately 500 high school student leaders from 33 different schools and two local Reserve Officer Training Corps detachments attended an Air Force All-Star Leadership Day event at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Nov. 6, 2024. Students had the opportunity to tour a KC-135 Stratotanker, a C-17 Globemaster and a F-16D Fighting Falcon aircraft as well as participate in teamwork exercises, leadership challenges, and interactive career exploration sessions. Interview 00:13:24:09, Kristi Hilbert, High Quality Expert, Senior Strategic Media Advisor for Total Force Accessions. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Shawn Monk)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 15:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943110
|VIRIN:
|241106-Z-NQ177-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110672971
|Length:
|00:15:53
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 171st Hosts All-Star Leadership Day (Camera 1), by Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.