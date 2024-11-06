Austin Hosts Southcom Change of Command (Spanish)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts the U.S. Southern Command change of command ceremony at its headquarters in Doral, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey will succeed Army Gen. Laura Richardson. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., will also attend.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 15:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|943107
|Filename:
|DOD_110672968
|Length:
|01:25:36
|Location:
|DORAL, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
