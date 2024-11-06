Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin Hosts Southcom Change of Command (Spanish)

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts the U.S. Southern Command change of command ceremony at its headquarters in Doral, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey will succeed Army Gen. Laura Richardson. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., will also attend.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 15:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 943107
    Filename: DOD_110672968
    Length: 01:25:36
    Location: DORAL, FLORIDA, US

