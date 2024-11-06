Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Time lapse of All Star Day C-17 Visitors

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Time lapse of visitors on C-17 Globe Master III during All Star Day Nov. 6, 2024. Time lapses show the flight deck and cargo bay areas. Students experienced firsthand the capabilities of the World’s Greatest Air Force through interactive sessions that highlight career fields, the impact of teamwork, and the crucial role of leadership in national defense. This event aims to show young leaders the value of serving our nation through career
    paths within the Air Force and beyond. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    TAGS

    Time Lapse
    911th Airlift Wing
    Globe Master III
    Steel Airmen
    All Star Day
    Yinz Aim High

