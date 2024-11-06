Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Star Leadership Day B-Roll

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Video B-Roll of high school students, athletes and club organization leaders across Pennsylvania, including friends, families and other support groups, attended an All Star event hosted by the 171st Air Refueling Wing at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air National Guard Base, Pennsylvania, Nov. 6, 2024. The event is intended to inspire, engage and recruit the next generation of Airmen through demonstration and encouragement of Air Force capabilities and positive awareness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 14:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943095
    VIRIN: 241106-Z-EY983-1001
    Filename: DOD_110672735
    Length: 00:17:37
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Air National Guard; 171 ARW; Pennsylvania National Guard; 20FW; 911AW; Yinzaimhigh

