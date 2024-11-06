Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Challenge 2024

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    10.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Staff. Sgt. Shane Hope, an explosive ordnance disposal team leader assigned to 702nd Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, participated in Northern Challenge on 8 October 2024 at Keflavik Air Base, Keflavik, Iceland. Northern Challenge is a multinational exercise for explosive ordnance disposal technicians from 17 different NATO, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, countries to come together to train and share their techniques and experiences with each other to better prepare for future threats.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 14:53
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Challenge 2024, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #StrongerTogether
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
    #evervigilant
    #Northern Challenge

