Staff. Sgt. Shane Hope, an explosive ordnance disposal team leader assigned to 702nd Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, participated in Northern Challenge on 8 October 2024 at Keflavik Air Base, Keflavik, Iceland. Northern Challenge is a multinational exercise for explosive ordnance disposal technicians from 17 different NATO, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, countries to come together to train and share their techniques and experiences with each other to better prepare for future threats.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 14:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943092
|VIRIN:
|241008-A-PT551-2586
|Filename:
|DOD_110672699
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|KEFLAVIK, IS
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Northern Challenge 2024, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
