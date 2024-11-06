Northern Challenge 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff. Sgt. Shane Hope, an explosive ordnance disposal team leader assigned to 702nd Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, participated in Northern Challenge on 8 October 2024 at Keflavik Air Base, Keflavik, Iceland. Northern Challenge is a multinational exercise for explosive ordnance disposal technicians from 17 different NATO, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, countries to come together to train and share their techniques and experiences with each other to better prepare for future threats.