B-roll of 911th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron AE technicians Master Sgt. Hannah Burtnett and Tech. Sgt. Kiara Plish engaging with local area students during All Star Day, Nov. 6, 2024, at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station. Students will experience firsthand the capabilities of the World’s Greatest Air Force through interactive sessions that highlight career fields, the impact of teamwork, and the crucial role of leadership in national defense.
This event aims to show young leaders the value of serving our nation through career
paths within the Air Force and beyond. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943088
|VIRIN:
|241106-F-UU934-4516
|Filename:
|DOD_110672632
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll 911th AES during All Star Day, by MSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.