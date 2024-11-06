Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll 911th AES during All Star Day

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    B-roll of 911th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron AE technicians Master Sgt. Hannah Burtnett and Tech. Sgt. Kiara Plish engaging with local area students during All Star Day, Nov. 6, 2024, at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station. Students will experience firsthand the capabilities of the World’s Greatest Air Force through interactive sessions that highlight career fields, the impact of teamwork, and the crucial role of leadership in national defense.
    This event aims to show young leaders the value of serving our nation through career
    paths within the Air Force and beyond. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943088
    VIRIN: 241106-F-UU934-4516
    Filename: DOD_110672632
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, B-roll 911th AES during All Star Day, by MSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    911th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Globe Master III
    Steel Airmen
    All Star Day
    Yinz Aim High

