B-Roll All Star Day Students on 911th AW C-17 Globemaster.mp4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943083" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll footage of students during All Star Day Nov. 6, 2024, Pittsburgh International Airport. Students will experience firsthand the capabilities of the World’s Greatest Air Force through interactive sessions that highlight career fields, the impact of teamwork, and the crucial role of leadership in national defense. This event aims to show young leaders the value of serving our nation through career paths within the Air Force and beyond. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)