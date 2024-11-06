Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll All Star Day Students on 911th AW C-17 Globemaster.mp4

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    B-roll footage of students during All Star Day Nov. 6, 2024, Pittsburgh International Airport. Students will experience firsthand the capabilities of the World’s Greatest Air Force through interactive sessions that highlight career fields, the impact of teamwork, and the crucial role of leadership in national defense. This event aims to show young leaders the value of serving our nation through career paths within the Air Force and beyond. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    aeromedical evacuation
    Citizen Airmen
    Steel Airmen
    Air National Guard
    All Star Day
    Yinz Aim High

