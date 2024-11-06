Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    118th medical exercising their responses to the aftermath of a hurricane

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard public health exercise scenario starter in which two Airmen contract Dengue fever after returning from a hurricane relief mission in Nashville, Tennessee on May 31,2024. The scenario was developed by the 118th Medical Group's public health office for tabletop exercising and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius, Master Sgt. Anthony Agosti, and Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 14:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 943082
    VIRIN: 240531-Z-CG070-1001
    Filename: DOD_110672470
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 118th medical exercising their responses to the aftermath of a hurricane, by SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    Medical Training
    disease control
    exercise scenario
    118th Wing
    Dengue fever

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download