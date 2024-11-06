118th medical exercising their responses to the aftermath of a hurricane

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air National Guard public health exercise scenario starter in which two Airmen contract Dengue fever after returning from a hurricane relief mission in Nashville, Tennessee on May 31,2024. The scenario was developed by the 118th Medical Group's public health office for tabletop exercising and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius, Master Sgt. Anthony Agosti, and Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens)