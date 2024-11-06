U.S. Air National Guard public health exercise scenario starter in which two Airmen contract Dengue fever after returning from a hurricane relief mission in Nashville, Tennessee on May 31,2024. The scenario was developed by the 118th Medical Group's public health office for tabletop exercising and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius, Master Sgt. Anthony Agosti, and Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 14:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
This work, 118th medical exercising their responses to the aftermath of a hurricane, by SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
